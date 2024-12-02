Mastercard, G+D Mobile Security partner for contactless cards in LAC region

Furthermore, the Germany-based mobile security technology company will provide preferential pricing to Mastercard issuers looking to switch over to contactless cards.

According to the press release, over 50% of cards currently being issued across the globe already have the contactless function. Furthermore, until 2020 this share will most likely touch 60% of new payment cards.

LAC region is still in the early stages of contactless payments adoption. However, markets like Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile and Colombia are doing better. The market now demands upgraded technology.