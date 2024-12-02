Mastercard, Garmin introduce Garmin Pay contactless payments

Maestro cards cover those cards issued by major banks in Europe, including KBC Bank and Insurance (including CBC and KBC Brussels) in Belgium, Rabobank and ABN AMRO in Netherlands and BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas in Italy. The contactless payment feature enables consumers to make secure contactless payments at near-field communication-enabled (NFC) point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Garmin Pay was launched in November 2017, and it is meant to allow Garmin users to make contactless payments free from having their phone or wallet present. The payment feature includes a digital wallet integrated into the Garmin Connect user application. Garmin Pay is powered by FitPays Token Requester Management Platform, which enables cardholders to add their payment credentials to devices that are integrated with FitPays token management solution. The platform uses tokenization, a payment security technology that replaces cardholders account information with a digital identifier (a token), to transact secure contactless payments.

Maestro accountholders from numerous participating issuing banks will have the ability to add their account to Garmin Pay, enabling them to make tap and go payments at any point-of-sale terminal that accepts contactless payments.