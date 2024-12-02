Mastercard furthers resources for small business owners with Salesforce

Whether it’s accelerating revenue by finding new customers or better managing customer engagement, these new Salesforce benefits—now available across Mastercard Business and Mastercard Business World Elite offerings in the US—will help small business owners boost their daily hustle.

Mastercard Business Card customers can now tap into the power of Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) solution through Salesforce Essentials, an app that includes sales and customer support tools built specifically for small businesses for USD 9.99/user/month with quick setup. This offer is only applicable for new Salesforce Essentials customers purchasing annual subscription.