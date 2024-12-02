MasterCard, First Data partner offers Asia Pacific card customers more options

MasterCard inControl is a payment platform that empowers corporates and consumers to set spending limits on their accounts and manage the use of their card online.

The alliance between First Data and MasterCard is set to support ecommerce spending by giving cardholders greater control and providing security features.

Asia Pacific consumers are expected to spend more on ecommerce purchases than those in North America, making it the largest regional ecommerce market in the world. In 2014, B2C ecommerce sales in the region are expected to reach USD 525.2 billion, compared to USD 482.6 billion in the US.

MasterCard inControl has a range of offerings to meet the needs of different types of cardholders, from small and large businesses to families. It provides cardholders with customised spend management tools and generates dynamic virtual card numbers (VCN) to help reduce potential losses resulting from stolen credit card numbers. It also provides real-time alerts of each transaction to prevent fraudulent card use.

First Data’s VisionPLUS platform is a global cards and payments solution covering credit, commercial, debit and prepaid products.

First Data handles more than 100 million cards for banks in the region and is looking to grow footprint through its multi-product payment hub strategy with the recent launch of VisionPLUS Flex.