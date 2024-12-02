MasterCard extends its business in Africa

The MasterCard acceptance network of ATMs and POS terminals has also increased to more than 58,000 ATM locations and 438,000 POS terminals across Africa. MasterCard is also introducing new technologies that are closing the gap between the banked and unbanked on the African continent. Alternative delivery channels pioneered by MasterCard such as m-commerce, e-commerce, contactless technology and digital wallet services, are helping financially-underserved consumers gain access to formal financial services.

In recent news, MasterCard and financial institution OTP Bank Hungary have launched OTPay, a digital wallet which is set to allow cardholders to shop and pay at 30,000 MasterPass accepting merchants around the world.