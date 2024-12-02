MasterCard expands MasterPass reach to South Africa

Local financial institution Standard Bank will offer a digital wallet powered by MasterPass via the Standard Bank MasterPass application, while Takealot.com, Flysaa.com (South African Airways) and entertainment ticketing website Plankton.mobi are among the merchants to accept MasterPass as a payment method at checkout.

MasterPass also accepts selected PIN-based debit cards such as Maestro, enabling South Africans to make online purchases using their PIN-based debit cards.

A recent study conducted by MasterCardOnline reveals that 90% of South African consumers cited the availability of secure payment facilities as critical when shopping online. Concern around the safety of online transactions was the reason 42% gave for not shopping online, a 4% increase from 2013.

MasterPass is a digital wallet that enables consumers to pay online by filling in detailed card information by storing MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information that is then available on all MasterPass merchant websites.

Launched in 2013, MasterPass is available in 9 countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore, China and Poland.