



Following this announcement, the Product Express platform has been expanded in Africa and Middle East, Europe, North America, and other markets in Latin America. The aim of the expansion is set on optimising the manner in which fintechs and companies launch card programs quickly and securely, through a transparent and simple process.

In addition, Mastercard is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on the Product Express expansion

Mastercard Product Express was designed for fintechs in order to enable the necessary development to meet their customer needs, as well as reducing their time to market by providing them with the tools, resources, and partners required to launch and scale.

At the same time, through the platform, fintechs will be given the possibility to easily select the product that best meets their requirements, as well as choose plan-certified partners ready to implement (for example, with live BINs and pre-approved card design), and the ability to track progress in full transparency across all steps that need to be completed by all parties. This process is expected to allow firms to reduce the time to market, while the platform will provide a way to launch card programs in as fast as 15 days.

Furthermore, Product Express will soon provide simple, fast, secure, and transparent onboarding for additional solutions as well, aiming to enable global transactions acceptance. This will include a host of Acceptance services available across the globe, as well as enterprise payment tools via Mastercard Gateway, which delivers a single connection to help clients accept payments worldwide and expand into new markets more easily and safely.



