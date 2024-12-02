MasterCard expands into Ireland with Simplify Commerce

Simplify Commerce, released by MasterCard in 2013, is an online payment system that enables businesses to accept payments in person or online. A business can accept all major card brands, using Simplify Commerce’s PCI-certified platform and a process to protect sensitive information for merchants and their customers.

Initially, Simplify Commerce will be available in private beta to merchants.

In recent news, MasterCard has lost its decade-long battle against an EU ban on cross-border card fees as Europe’s highest court supported a broader regulatory drive.