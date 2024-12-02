



This platform enables participants across the payment ecosystem – including merchants, financial service providers, processors, and digital wallets – to present installment payment options at eligible digital points of sale. By enabling installment plans on any eligible credit card from participating issuers, consumers can spread purchases over time without additional applications.











Through collaborations with industry partners such as Global Payments, Skipify, and Splitit, Mastercard aims to make installment options accessible through connected point-of-sale systems, digital wallets, and various online and in-store payment channels. Merchants can offer pre-approved installment plans to consumers by integrating with Mastercard’s API-based platform, allowing installment offers to extend across multiple payment channels.

Mastercard Installments elevates the checkout experience, improving value for consumers and simplifying adoption for merchants. Issuers, merchants, and distribution channels participating in the program adhere to Mastercard’s network guidelines and responsible data practices, ensuring secure and transparent transactions. Standard protections, including tokenization, Zero Liability, and dispute resolution, are built into the service, providing consumers with security consistent with other Mastercard products.





Installment payments reshape consumer financing across generations

Installment payments have gained significant traction in recent years, reshaping how consumers finance their purchases. BNPL options are now available across a wide range of sectors – from fashion and electronics to travel and home goods – offering consumers flexible choices for their financial planning. This approach has made installment payments particularly appealing to those who seek alternative financing that doesn’t add to credit card debt.

This shift has been especially notable among younger consumers, including millennials and Gen Z, who have quickly adopted installment payment solutions as part of their shopping habits. Studies show that these demographics are drawn to BNPL services for their convenience and transparency, aligning with a strong preference for payment options that offer control without hidden fees or high-interest rates. Installment payments are available across digital and physical retail spaces, providing a standard and user-friendly choice at checkout. The ubiquity of these options has contributed to a broader shift in consumer expectations, where installment payments are increasingly seen as an essential offering that allows them to buy larger items or handle unexpected expenses without immediate financial strain.

As installment options become more mainstream, major financial players, including banks and credit card networks, are entering the market with their installment solutions to compete with specialised BNPL providers. These established firms offer additional advantages, such as better security and integration with existing credit card accounts, which adds an extra layer of trust and familiarity for consumers. This rapid expansion reflects a shift toward flexible, personalised payment options that fit the needs of today’s consumers, highlighting how installment plans have evolved from niche finance products to staples of modern retail finance.