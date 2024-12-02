Mastercard expands global partnership with Riot Games

As the exclusive financial services category sponsor for the LCS, Mastercard will curate a wide range of Priceless experiences and cardholder benefits across onsite event activations, via Priceless.com and through other to-be-announced promotions. Mastercard will also partner with the platform to integrate payment technology. This checkout experience offers players tokenized checkouts masking their card number making every transaction unique for those saving their cards and for those that are not.

For over 20 years, Mastercard has partnered with organisations in sports and entertainment to enable cardholders to further tap into this passion through exclusive access, experiences, and fan engagement opportunities. LCS is the latest property to join Mastercard’s roster of partners, including Major League Baseball, the PGA TOUR, The Open, The Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Rugby World Cup, and UEFA Champions League, among others.