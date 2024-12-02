MasterCard Europe grants issuing approval to SafeCharge

The approval by MasterCard Europe, which is an extension of the companys principal membership, will allow SafeCharge to issue pre-paid MasterCard products.

SafeCharge is a PCI certified, international payment service provider, integrating payment gateway services with online fraud prevention solutions.

SafeCharge handles transactions for European betting companies and also for businesses in the foreign exchange trading sector.

