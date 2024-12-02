Mastercard, eService announce pilot implementation of LitePOS with MYPINPAD tech

The solution enables smartphones to fulfil the functions that have been so far specific to payment terminals. LitePOS operates based on the “PIN on Mobile” (PoM) technology offered by MYPINPAD, a payment acceptance and customer authentication solutions provider. The combination of a smartphone and a Secure Card Reader (SCR) makes it possible to accept card payments in the amounts exceeding PLN 50 (USD 13), which requires entering a PIN code. Several hundred eService customers can participate in the pilot, which will last until June 2019.

The technology tested in the pilot includes equipping Android smartphones or tablets (starting from 7.0 Nougat version) with eService LitePOS mobile app and an attached SCR. This set makes it possible to create a mobile solution supporting transactions that are made using contactless and chip payment cards. Mastercard is responsible for the certification of the solution ensuring the security of all transactions.

The commencing pilot is aimed at testing the new solution in market conditions. Further improvements to the solution will be introduced during the pilot, based on the feedback from participating entrepreneurs. The end results will be developing the LitePOS’s final design and conducting final tests during the last phase of the pilot.