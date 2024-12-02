Mastercard, Entersekt integrate scan-to-pay feature in Nedbank app

This development will help Nedbank Money users to use their smartphone app for all major domestic scan-to-payservices, representing a combined footprint of more than 100,000 retail points of presence and 800 billers.

This development builds on Mastercard’s strategy to ensure interoperability between its Masterpass digital payments platform and the country’s mobile and digital payments services.

Since banks customers will already have their credit and debit card details loaded on the app, they will be able to make QR-code–based mobile payments to Masterpass, Pay@, SnapScan, and Zapper merchants without any further effort.

