Mastercard enables B2B vendor payments within MYOB Platform

Mastercard representatives have announced the company will enable MYOB users to pay vendors with their commercial cards directly within the MYOB platform, limiting the need to manually initiate payment by keying the details into their online banking portals.

The companies are enabling same-day payments, mobile and web support, and alerts notifying business owners when an invoice is due. When invoices are received and added to the MYOB accounting platform, users can hit a “Pay Now” button that automates payment of the invoice with securely stored credit or debit card information. For payroll, MYOB users add their employee bank account data to the platform.

On payday, the “Pay Now” button allows business owners to issue wages against their stored credit or debit card. The B2B payments and payroll functionality will roll out to all MYOB users in the first quarter of 2019, the companies said.