MasterCard, Ecobank partner to provide e-payments in Africa

Under the terms of the agreement, Ecobank subsidiaries in 28 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa will be licensed to issue and accept MasterCard prepaid, debit and credit cards, whilst MasterCard will leverage Ecobank’s pan-African footprint to provide its electronic payments solutions.

In recent news, UK-based online payment services provider Optimal Payments has obtained principal membership status for merchant acquiring from MasterCard Europe and Visa Europe.