Mastercard, DTPW team up for contactless payments

This service is expected to expand to the Metrobus service later in 2019, and will benefit travelers who use the public transit system in the city. In addition, Mastercard is working with Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) to evaluate how transit tap-and-go payments can facilitate seamless integration with ride share services.

The launch of contactless payments in Miami builds off the work Mastercard is doing to transform transit ticketing in more than 20 US cities.

According to Mastercard, 60% of US Mastercard volume occurs at contactless-enabled merchants. In New York City, where the MTA enabled contactless payments in the subway, the company has seen growth in contactless payments volume.