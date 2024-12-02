Mastercard, DPO Group team up for pan-African merchant payments

The collaboration will enable DPO to act as a pan-African switch by using the Mastercard Payments Gateway Services and assist it to authorise transactions without any bank integration required.

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will enable payment partners like DPO to accept a wide range of digital payment methods from all over the world and for numerous industries online, in-person and via mobile. In addition, the collaboration focuses on offering merchants new services, such as digital payment acceptance, access to new technologies, fraud management, and global connectivity through recognised payment methods.

For more information about Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.