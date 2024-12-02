Mastercard, Divido, lastminute.com to offer online checkout financing in UK

Due to this agreement, consumers in the UK will be offered a new installment payment solution when booking travel through lastminute.com. Retailers and businesses can offer eligible customers the opportunity to spread the cost of their purchases over a period of time using installments.

Divido’s platform provides instant access to credit by connecting shoppers to multiple lenders at the moment of purchase, whether buyers are online, on payment-enabled devices or in store. The consumer applies for financing as part of the checkout process by providing personal information and selecting their desired loan term. The loan application is sent to Fly Now Pay Later via API, and if approved, the consumer checks out as normal. The consumer’s monthly payments are automatic.

