MasterCard delivers Android Pay to cardholders in the US

Over the next few days, owners of eligible Android devices can begin using Android Pay. For those consumers who receive automatic updates to their Android devices, the Google Wallet app will automatically update to Android Pay. Those who do not receive automatic updates can download the Android Pay app from the Google Play Store in the next few days. Consumers can add their MasterCard credit, debit, select small business and prepaid cards from participating banks.

To make a payment with Android Pay at a store, consumers need to unlock their device, hold it near a payment terminal at any location that accepts contactless payments, and their payment will be complete.

Android Pay will be accepted at over 1 million top merchants locations across the US. To find a listing of contactless-enabled US merchant locations that accept Android Pay, download the MasterCard Nearby app or go to www.mastercard.com/contactless.

MasterCard also recently announced that Google will participate in its Digital Enablement Express program, providing Google a streamlined onboarding process to engage with all participating MasterCard issuers around the globe.