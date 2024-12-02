Mastercard contactless cards to be used in public transportation in Singapore

According to Channel New Asia, this initiative is part of an agreement between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Mastercard, who tested the use of contactless bank cards on public transport under the account-based ticketing pilot in March 2017.

LTA is ready to launch the service under a new brand called SimplyGo. Commuters can register for a SimplyGo account and link different contactless bank cards on the TransitLink SimplyGo portal or app. Participants of the pilot can continue to use the same Mastercard.

In addition, towards the end of 2019, users with stored value cards, such as concessions cards, ez-link or NETS FlashPay cards, will be able to get the same convenience when they upgrade their existing cards.

