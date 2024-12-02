MasterCard conducts HCE payments tests in 15 countries

More than 25 pilots and programs are under way in various locations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK and the US.

To further track their mobile application development on Android devices, MasterCard recently released the Mobile Payment Software Development Kit (SDK). The SDK provides a collection of software libraries and tools that allow developers to create and test applications that are compliant with MasterCard specifications.

In recent news, MasterCard has revealed plans to invest more than USD 20 million in cybersecurity-related technology.