MasterCard completes Provus acquisition

The acquisition is set to build on MasterCard’s delivery of processing services and value added services for both financial institutions and customers in the emerging prepaid and mobile payments space.

Provuss customer base includes financial institutions, telecommunication service providers and retailers. Provuss payments services business includes issuer and acquirer processing, prepaid solutions and ATM processing services. Via the Provus acquisition, MasterCard plans to increase its processing presence in Europe. Financial details related to the acquisition have not been disclosed.

In recent news, US-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) services provider PayAnywhere has entered a partnership with MasterCard.