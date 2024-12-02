MasterCard completes Pinpoint acquisition

Pinpoint was founded in Sydney in 1984, and has been developing customer loyalty and incentive programs for over 30 years. Pinpoint offers a loyalty services from point schemes and benefit programs through to redemption services.

In recent news, MasterCard has joined forces with financial institution Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and Indonesian telecommunications provider Telkomsel to provide mobile point-of-sales (mPOS) payment services to insurance company Equity Life Indonesia.