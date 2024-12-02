Through Qover's platform, Mastercard now offers a return shipping cost protection service, reimbursing cardholders for return shipping fees when retailers don't provide free return options. This unique service is now available in Belgium and Luxembourg.





As per the announcement, this new feature comes as online shopping surges, with nearly 90% of people in Belgium making online purchases in early 2024, particularly in the clothing category. Mastercard’s return protection covers return shipping costs up to EUR 30 per return, with a limit of three claims or EUR 90 per cardholder annually.





Officials from Qover commented that embedded protection is a strategic tool to enhance customer value and foster loyalty.

Technology-driven customer convenience

Qover’s AI-powered platform seeks to simplify the return protection process through automation and advanced data extraction. Users can easily view coverage details or file a claim in a few clicks, receiving real-time updates at every stage.





For Mastercard, this partnership is expected to boost customer loyalty and differentiate its credit cards in a competitive market. Designed for digital-first consumers, the service offers a straightforward, personalised solution.





Officials from Mastercard Belgium and Luxembourg stated that with this innovative service from Qover strengthens the value of its credit cards for online shoppers and improves the overall experience for the Belgian and Luxembourg customers.





This collaboration underscores Qover’s commitment to delivering tailored, embedded solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs. The annoucnement further states that the company plans to roll out this technology-driven service across Europe in the near future.