Mastercard, CleverCards, Appreciate Group to offer mobile-enabled gift card

The gift card is available now as a last minute Christmas present, as shoppers are able to send their gift card immediately by email, text or message app. Recipients can then add the fully digital Mastercard to their mobile wallet to instantly “tap-n-pay” in-store, or buy online.

The Select Digital Gift Card is the first fully digital, mobile-enabled gift card in the UK, and can be used either online or in-store at more than 6,400 outlets of 61 of the most popular retail brands in the UK including John Lewis, Topshop, TK Maxx, Waterstones, Debenhams, Ernest Jones and Argos, as well as restaurant Pizza Express.

By enabling the recipient to check their balances at any time, the gift card also removes the problem of forgetting which gift cards they’ve used or what balance they have remaining.

Appreciate Group has partnered with CleverCards to be the first company in the UK to launch on the CleverCards platform. This is the first major use of the CleverCards platform, and plans are in place to expand their adaptable platform across further payment instrument use cases including debit cards, expense cards, corporate or customer rewards and more.