Mastercard, CEB team up for cashback rewards in Sri Lanka

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will offer a cashback reward of LKR 100 (around EUR 0.5) on each bill payment over LKR 1,000 (around EUR 5) made using a Mastercard credit or debit card issued in Sri Lanka, to CEB.

Cardholders can make these payments online at www.ceb.lk and at over 11 CEB offices around the country. The cashback reward will be credited to the respective CEB accounts in the following month. This is applicable to payments made up to April 30.

