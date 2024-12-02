Mastercard, CB Bank introduce contactless payments in Myanmar

The bank will facilitate the development of a network of Mastercard Contactless-enabled merchants across over 5,000 of its access points in Myanmar by the end of 2017, as well as all new merchants.

Moreover, the two partners plan to launch in October 2017 a Mastercard contactless credit card for Myanmar consumers. Cardholders will be able to make contactless payments for everyday purchases in Myanmar at a range of merchants including supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations, as well as outside the country, at more than 6.5 million locations in 97 countries where Mastercard Contactless is accepted.