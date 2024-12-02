Mastercard calls fintech start-ups to join Start Path programme

The programme was launched in 2014 with the aim to provide support, commercial access and investment for financial services and commerce companies. Since its launch, the Start Path team has engaged in more than 150 start-ups.

The company has announced also that applications for the next six-month virtual programme will be accepted until 15 January 2018, the programme being open to start-ups in banking, payments and commerce and for those that have raised a significant seed or Series A round of investment.