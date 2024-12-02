MasterCard brings contactless payment to the 2014 World Series

Under the terms of the partnership, MasterCard and MLB Advanced Media are jointly bringing contactless acceptance to ballpark food and beverage concessions at the 2014 World Series, enabling fans to make payments using a variety of NFC-enabled devices and services, including the newly introduced Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is available for US consumers via the iOS 8.1 update for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus and can be used at all contactless acceptance locations. The acceptance of contactless payments is fully integrated into each ballpark’s respective concession technology by MLBAM and NCR Corporation.

In addition to contactless acceptance at the two World Series ballparks, MLBAM and Tickets.com this year will deliver in-app support for Apple Pay when single-game tickets for the 2015 Major League Baseball season are scheduled to go on-sale in November 2014. At that time, fans are set to be able to use Apple Pay when purchasing tickets in MLB.com at the Ballpark, the official ballpark app of Major League Baseball.

Apple Pay works for MasterCard credit and debit cardholders through MasterCard’s Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Apple Pay leverages industry-standard EMV cryptography. Apple Pay incorporates additional security features such as Touch ID or a passcode to authorise every payment and tokenization via MDES.

