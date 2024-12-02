MasterCard boosts Apple Pay adoption with free public transit for Londoners

The new promotion will run February 29th through March 14th, and cover most TfL services, the main exceptions being the Thames Clipper River Bus, and National Rail services without a yellow card reader. MasterCard said it will refund a rider up to GBP 28.10 per each Monday.

As before, customers need an Apple Pay-ready device with NFC. Currently that includes the iPhone 6/6 Plus, the iPhone 6s/6s Plus, and the Apple Watch. Also, they must have a UK MasterCard.