Mastercard, BMO Harris, Superbia join forces for True Name feature to card offerings

Via this solution, people will be enabled to use their true name on their eligible credit, debit, and prepaid cards, without the requirement of a legal name change. The reason behind the True Name initiative was the fact that there was a need for credit, debit, and prepaid cards that reflect the true identities of many in the transgender and non-binary communities, as some are misrepresented when shopping and going about daily life. For these communities, the card can serve as a source of sensitivity rather than an affirmation of who they are.

As part of the agreement, BMO Harris will implement the True Name feature for personal ATM and debit cards in December 2019, and Superbia Credit Union will enable the True Name feature across their Mastercard portfolios in 2020.