Mastercard Bill Pay goes live in Malaysia through ATX's digital wallet

Mastercard Bill Pay can be accessed through ATX’s digital wallet Gopay and the company’s web-based platform Payhub2u. Using the tool, consumers can consolidate bills from different billers. According to officials from ATX, the solution seeks to resolve various bill presentment and payment issues by offering a single login credential to consumers.











How can customers use it?

With Mastercard Bill Pay, customers can make bill payments through one app with varying options such as linking their bank accounts and saving their card credentials. They will also have access to features such as real-time reminders on unpaid bills so they can keep better track of statements and payment due dates.

Mastercard Bill Pay is set to add various new features, including scheduling of payment, e-bill view, and bill analytic dashboards in the Gopay app, in the near future. It will also include payment instalment choices.





Plans of extending the availability of the solution

Currently, the tool has integrated 13 billers and plans to augment its network by forging additional alliances with new partners in the coming months.

Mastercard’s representatives said that over USD 25 billion in bill payment volume across one billion bills are paid annually in Malaysia and more people are using e-payments services for bills as accelerated by the pandemic.

In November 2022, Mastercard announced a collaboration with Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the UAE, to support digital payments.