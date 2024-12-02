Mastercard, Banco Promerica launch tap on phone payment technology in Costa Rica

The solution works to accept payments from any card enabled with contactless payment technology directly from an Android device enabled for short-range and high-frequency NFC, which allows data exchange between devices.

Mastercard has been at the forefront in the design of security requirements for the solution, ensuring that payments captured through this technology remain as secure as with a traditional dataphone.

In addition, businesses will be able to access a history of transactions made from their mobile devices, with the possibility of doing an analysis of them weekly, monthly, by currency or by amount, will have the possibility to enter their products and be selected from the same app, and make purchases in CRC or USD.