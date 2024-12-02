MasterCard assists Tesco to enable mobile payments

Tesco Bank and MasterCard are working together to enhance mobile and digital payments at the supermarket to make it easier for Tesco customers to pay.

“The partnership will identify and deliver new safe and secure digital payments solutions for customers when shopping in-store, online and on mobile devices,” MasterCard says according to nfcworld.com.

Tesco is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom. It has stores in 12 countries across Asia and Europe.