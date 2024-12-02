MasterCard announces commerce application for robot Pepper

The application will be powered by MasterPass, the global digital payment service from MasterCard. Pizza Hut Restaurants Asia P/L will be the inaugural launch partner working together with MasterCard to create innovative customer engagement with Pepper. This new app extends the robot’s ability to integrate customer service, access to information and sales. Pizza Hut Asia will be piloting Pepper for order-taking and personalised engagement to enhance customer service in-store by the end of 2016.



A consumer will be able to initiate an engagement by simply greeting Pepper and pairing the consumer’s MasterPass account by either tapping the Pepper icon within the wallet or by scanning a QR code on the tablet that the robot holds. After pairing with MasterPass, Pepper will be able to assist cardholders by providing personalised recommendations and offers, additional information on products, and assistance in checking out and paying for items. Pepper will be able to initiate, approve and complete a transaction by connecting to MasterPass via a Wi-Fi connection and the entire transaction happens within the wallet.

