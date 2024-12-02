MasterCard announces availability of Masterpass in Europe to boost payments

By the end of June 2016, Masterpass was accessible to 200 million consumers across 18 countries in Europe. There are 40 major issuers across 18 countries in Europe, including KBC Bank in Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo in Italy, SEB, Nordea, Swedbank, ICA Banken and Resurs Bank in Sweden and Viseca in Switzerland now using Masterpass to integrate digital payments into their services.

Currently available in 33 markets around the world and with planned expansion to 36 by the end of 2016, Masterpass stores all payment information, including card details from both MasterCard and other payment networks, shipping information, and payment preferences in one convenient, secure place.

In July 2016, MasterCard launched an omni-channel digital payment service for issuers, retailers and consumers. Now live in the US, the enhanced Masterpass service will continue to roll out in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North America during 2016 and into 2017. In Europe, MasterCard is on course to secure more than 225 million cards and payment devices with its tokenisation encryption technology to combat fraud across 18 countries.

Masterpass is currently available at hundreds of thousands of retailers online or in-app. Consumers are also now able to use Masterpass at the more than six million retail locations in 77 countries that accept contactless payments. New retailers, including American Tourister, Kinepolis and Tui Travel in Belgium, Galeria Kaufhof, Media Markt and Saturn in Germany, 3Italia and Vodafone in Italy, Letsbonus and Lastminute in Spain, Arlanda Express in Sweden, Boots, See Tickets and The Hut Group in the UK join the more than 100.000 retailers in the region that accept Masterpass, including Trenitalia, Alitalia and Czech Railways.