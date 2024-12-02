



Through this collaboration, Sadad will implement payment solutions to improve the customer experience for its merchants in the market. By integrating Mastercard’s technology with Sadad’s platform, merchants will be able to provide quick, and secure transactions along with convenient payment options for customers.

This new partnership between Sadad and Mastercard is designed to transform the ecommerce landscape, facilitating simplified shopping experiences, increasing conversion rates, and aiding in fraud reduction.

Mastercard Gateway supports over 500,000 merchants

Mastercard Gateway serves as a unified touchpoint that drives payment and digital acceptance solutions across both new and established markets and channels, both locally and globally. Merchants gain access to support for over 30 payment methods, while customers benefit from increased protection against cybercrime through tokenization, biometric recognition, and 3D Secure authentication. With a global network of more than 200 acquirers, Mastercard Gateway empowers over half a million merchants with access to more than 150 million acceptance locations.

Mastercard officials have emphasised that as digital wallets and contactless payments become more popular, businesses need to have the appropriate tools to meet changing customer expectations. The company's partnership with Sadad marks an important step in its mission to expand reach and drive growth for businesses.

Representatives from Sadad announced that the company is pleased to collaborate with Mastercard to provide payment solutions for customers across Qatar. By integrating the Mastercard Gateway, Sadad is delivering a simplified and user-friendly experience that enables local merchants to succeed in the evolving payment landscape. This partnership will promote regional growth by optimising the checkout process and offering payment options that cater to the needs of today’s informed consumers.