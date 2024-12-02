Mastercard and PrestaShop join forces

Click to Pay offers a payment experience, enabling consumers to use their payment cards without the need to manually enter their card details or remember a password. All payment information is securely centralised in a single profile, facilitating easier management of payment methods.





Click to Pay is based on EMVCo standards, supported by all major bank card networks, aimed at facilitating international interoperability and the acceptance of secure payments. This solution not only optimises user experience by reducing cart abandonment but also enhances transaction security through tokenisation.











The press release continues to note that in the context of payments, tokenisation transforms sensitive card details into a non-sensitive set of characters known as a token. This process ensures that personal information is never exposed during transactions.





Expanding transactions in Europe

Merchants based in France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom who utilise the PrestaShop platform will be the first to have access to integrate Click to Pay. This functionality will subsequently be extended progressively to other European and international markets.







Officials from Mastercard Europe stated that with Click to Pay, it is delivering a tangible response to consumer and merchant demands for faster and safer transactions.





By merging Mastercard's technological expertise with PrestaShop's platform, this initiative not only promises to enhance the efficiency of online transactions but also to elevate the standards of security and convenience for European merchants and consumers.