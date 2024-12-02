



Mastercard's mission is to facilitate safe, simple, and accessible transactions. It leverages secure data and partnerships to support individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide, operating in over 210 countries.

Through this partnership, PayTabs will utilise Mastercard’s global network and digital payment capabilities to deliver a white-labelled digital payment platform for merchants. This solution aims to increase payment acceptance for SMEs while promoting the adoption of contactless payments and advancing the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The platform will provide SMEs with fast, secure, and cost-effective customisable options for accepting digital payments. With its user-friendly interface, merchants can create payment links, reducing the time and effort required compared to traditional methods. By integrating into existing business workflows, it increases efficiency and includes additional features such as QR codes, thereby improving the overall digital experience.

Furthermore, the platform ensures a simplified payment process, especially for mobile users. Payment links facilitate convenient transactions, enabling customers to complete payments quickly and securely. By optimising cash flow management and lowering reliance on cash, the platform aids in integrating more businesses and customers into the formal financial system.

Other collaborations from PayTabs

In December 2024, PayTabs partnered with Concept Combined Group Kuwait to expand digital payment services in Kuwait. Through this collaboration, PayTabs introduced its Advanced Payments Solutions (APS) under the PayTabs Kuwait brand, providing a variety of payment solutions for businesses throughout the nation.

Concept Combined Group Kuwait, a diverse business conglomerate specialising in telecommunications, IT solutions, and retail, played an important role in implementing PayTabs' payment technology in Kuwait. This collaboration followed successful trials of PayTabs' services in the local market and aimed to meet the growing demand for innovative payment solutions in the region.