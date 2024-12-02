MasterCard and NXP partner to bring payments to any device

Through MasterCard’s new program, which aims to enable any IoT device to become a payment device, the companies are enhancing how OEMs and banks deploy secure “pay” solutions to the market.

By incorporating NXP’s Loader Service solution into MasterCard’s ecosystem, device manufacturers can enable their customers to use their new devices, such as activity trackers, mobile phones, smart watches, smart jewellery, etc., for secure mobile payments. NXP’s Loader Service provides the scalability necessary for running secure services, which enables OEMs and Service Providers to deploy “Pay” solutions by mitigating the value chain issues of deploying credentials to devices.

NXP’s Loader Service provides data protection and encryption solutions to end users, issuers, payment network operators and manufacturers. By loading an applet into NXP’s secure elements, the solution will work with NXP’s range of secure mobile transactions products, such as PN66T, providing an EMV certified solution deployable on a global scale and compatible with both legacy and future payment infrastructure.