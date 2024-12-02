MasterCard and Masabi partner for mobile ticketing platform

Under the terms of the agreement, MasterCard’s payment technology is set to combine with Masabi’s JustRide mobile ticketing platform.

The first city to benefit from the tie up is the Greek capital where, the historically cash only fare system, will now be enhanced with this mobile ticketing solution.

By using Masabi’s end-to-end JustRide system, 1 million daily customers can purchase and display tickets for immediate and future travel via their smartphone. JustRide also includes validation software allowing tickets to be scanned using standard smartphones or using gates or stand-alone validation units.

uMasabi is active in a number of cities including New York, London and San Diego. It first deployed JustRide with Boston’s MBTA in November 2012 and has been running mobile ticketing for UK Rail since 2007. As part of the announcement, Masabi will integrate MasterPass, MasterCard’s secure digital payment service, into JustRide, enabling consumers to pay for their ticket with one touch.