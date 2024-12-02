MasterCard and Dynamics partner for card payment solution

The collaboration enables MasterCard to offer Dynamics products to its issuers globally, providing consumers with added choice at the point of sale.

Dynamics technology and manufacturing capabilities produce payment cards that enable issuers to differentiate their card products and to provide payment functionality to their cardholders. Dynamic interactive payment cards are built with features such as buttons, displays and LEDs.

In recent news, MasterCard has launched a cloud-based cross-border payment service for financial institutions in China.