MasterCard and buddybank ink mobile payments deal

From January 2017, this new partnership will ensure buddybank cardholders to access to technologies and smart solutions that will allow them to use financial services and payments via mobile.

As a result of this partnership cardholders will also benefit from additional MasterCard services such as InControl, ID Protection to prevent risk of theft of personal and financial information, Pin Change to change pin codes and to directly manage payments via smartphones, using the dedicated app. MasterCard Instalments will allow users to control and split payments and fixed number of reimbursement before, during or after their purchases.

Beyond buddybank core products (modular current account and last-mile instant loans), clients will benefit MasterCard debit and credit cards for their online and offline shopping. A global Wi-Fi Plan allows cardholders will be able to connect on the go, while in a city or travelling all over the world, with no roaming fees. MasterCard digital services such as MasterPass and MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES), which enables every commerce device to make payments through industry-standard tokenization.