This initiative targets micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing access to digital payment options, embedded credit, and integrated supply chain finance solutions. The collaboration aligns with Mastercard’s broader goal of integrating one billion people and 50 million MSMEs into the digital economy by 2025.

Initially, the partnership will focus on high-growth markets across Africa, including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. Small businesses play a critical role in economic development but often face significant barriers, such as limited access to financing and digitization.









Mastercard aims to address these challenges by equipping SMEs with digital tools that improve operational efficiency and financial inclusion. Representatives of Mastercard emphasized the importance of supporting SMEs to strengthen local economies and enable their success in an increasingly digital landscape.

The partnership will use Boost's digital commerce platform, which facilitates payment digitization and connects businesses to working capital solutions. Boost’s tools enable FMCG distributors and retailers, even in remote settings, to grow through increased end-to-end visibility, WhatsApp-based ordering solutions, and direct-to-retailer digital promotions.





SMEs still need help

Boost representatives highlighted how Mastercard’s involvement will scale Boost’s impact, driving growth and financial inclusion globally. SMEs represent over 90% of businesses worldwide and account for approximately 60-70% of employment, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Despite their importance, SMEs face a financing gap of USD 5.7 trillion, limiting their growth potential. By combining Mastercard’s acceptance network with Boost’s innovative platform, this partnership seeks to bridge that gap and empower businesses to thrive.