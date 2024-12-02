MasterCard and AFI Network regulators team up to advance financial inclusion

As part of the agreement, MasterCard will provide contribution to technical capacity building for AFI members on emerging payments, risk management and technology innovations to support financial inclusion in multiple regions, including Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa.

MasterCard will also support ongoing dialogue in developing national-level public-private engagement strategies to AFI Working Groups, including the Financial Inclusion Strategy Peer Learning Group (FISPLG) made up of 39 policymaking institutions.

Additionally, the partnership will support public and customized research and best practices that helps to inform policy dialogue.

The Global PPD builds on public-private engagement efforts in AFI’s regional initiatives where AFI members together with the private sector have developed a joint vision for advancing financial inclusion policy at the regional level.

AFI’s Global PPD Platform was launched in 2014 and incentivizes policymakers and regulators to cooperate with the private sector in designing smart policy solutions that encourage innovation and investment. MasterCard has over 500 programs in 50 countries and reached 150 million people previously excluded from financial services.

The Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) is a global peer-learning network of 124 policymaking and regulatory institutions from 95 developing and emerging countries working together to advance financial inclusion policy. AFI members represent over 85 percent of the more than two billion unbanked people.