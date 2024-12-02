MasterCard adds Paysera as a certified payment facilitator

Paysera checks all their clients in advance before implementation of the payment gateway service.

In Europe, more than 150 companies provide solutions, which enable companies and e-shops to receive payments from their clients by using the MasterCard cards.

Paysera is a global payments system and its range of services includes international transfers, payments done via the internet and mobile devices, money transfers by SMS, collect fees, make immediate payments when shopping by using QR codes. Currently Paysera has 150,000 users.

In recent news, MasterCard has entered an agreement to acquire the payment gateway services business of Transaction Network Services (TNS).