MasterCard acquires TNS for DataCash expansion

The company will join DataCash in expanding MasterCard’s global payment gateway solutions. The transaction is anticipated to close in the Q4 2014.

With the addition of TNS Payment Gateway Services, DataCash will be able to drive additional growth of the ecommerce category in North America and Latin America. The combined offering will also expand the support for online and mobile payments solutions through an integration with existing merchant and acquirer platforms, while boosting DataCash and MasterCard’s fraud monitoring and mitigation capabilities.

Founded in 1996, DataCash Group provides multi-channel global payment processing services and advanced fraud prevention and risk management solutions to merchants and banks.

For more information about DataCash, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.