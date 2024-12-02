Mastercard acquires SessionM to broaden its merchant loyalty services

SessionM’s customer engagement and loyalty platform empowers global brands – including retailers, airlines, restaurants, and CPG companies – to forge stronger and more profitable consumer relationships. The addition of SessionM is expected to enhance Mastercard’s ability to help brands around the world deliver personalised, real-time offers and also campaign measurement based on data-driven insights.

Many businesses are seeking to reinvent their loyalty programmes to better serve increasingly digital consumers. SessionM helps brands create and manage consumer engagement and loyalty programmes with their technology that powers a complete loyalty solution – from data management to campaign execution to programme measurement.

Over the past decade, Mastercard has made a number of investments to advance its data-driven services for retailers and other brands. This includes the acquisition of Applied Predictive Technologies, a test and learn analytics tool that allows brands to prove the real impact of marketing, product, and other decisions.