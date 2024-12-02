MasterCard acquires ElectraCard Services

MasterCard’s acquisition of ECS extends its product offerings and adds to the company’s turnkey issuing processing, acquiring processing and switching solutions.

ECS, headquartered in India, is a provider of software products and processing services for electronic payments. Its customer base includes financial institutions, retailers and telcos in approximately 25 countries globally. ECS’ suite of products enables customers to issue and manage all types of payment cards and electronically process card transactions across a number of channels such as ATM, POS, internet and mobile.

In recent news, ElectraCard Services has unveiled that the student prepaid cards program at financial institution Chase Bank, Kenya has been launched on the electra platform.