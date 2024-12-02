MasterCard acquirer provides mPOS functionalities in Peru with VeriFone

As part of a nationwide initiative to invest in mobile technology, Procesos de Medios de Pago has selected VeriFone’s PAYware Mobile e105 through Hiper, VeriFone’s international partner in Peru, due to the terminal’s payment adapter that can accept all types of electronic payments, including EMV and traditional mag-stripe cards. It transforms smartphones and tablets into payment devices that enable merchants to extend the POS to all new environments.

In recent news, VeriFone Systems has received PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) certification for its PAYware Ocius platform for the UK market.